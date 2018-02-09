NightFlyers Shoot Begins In Troy Studios

09 Feb 2018 | 02.11 pm

Shooting has started on the highly anticipated Syfy series ‘Nightflyers’ in Limerick’s Troy Studios, with production getting under way on the new TV show this week, and is expected to continue until August.

The Nightflyers production was initially scheduled to shoot only a pilot over a 16-week stay at Troy Studios. A deal with Netflix saw the show obtain a series order which was confirmed by the network in January.

The series is based on George Martin’s 1987 novella Nightflyers and is being produced by NBC Universal and Universal Cable Productions. The show will initially air on Syfy in the US and will be available on Netflix worldwide following its TV broadcast.

Irish production company Wild Atlantic Pictures is also involved, with Macdara Kelleher and Eoin Egan as producers.

In January, the Irish Film Board grant-aided the production €850,000 in taxpayer funding, the biggest funding decision of the last quarter of 2017.

Nightflyers is expected to employ roughly 500 people during its filming at the 350,000 square foot Troy Studios — a significant moment for the studio as it opens its doors to an international production for the first time. Innovate Limerick chief executive Conn Murray estimates that the production could in turn see a €70 million knock-on into the local economy.

The show will employ a large number of extras as MovieExtras.ie issued a casting call for applicants on a ‘secret production’ in Limerick that was, unsurprisingly, later revealed as the Syfy production. Overall, up to 500 people will be employed during production.

The production includes Irish talent such as Eoin Macken and Brían F O’Byrne, alongside overseas actors Gretchen Mol, David Ajala, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, Angus Sampson and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Troy Studios, located at the former Dell factory in Limerick, is now the largest film studio in Ireland, with three sound stages amounting to a total of 70,000 sq ft with 50ft working height. Its principals include former U2 accountant and owner of Ardmore Studios Ossie Kilkenny, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, who chaired Ardmore Studios, and John Kelleher, former Director of Film Classification and producer of many successful Irish films and TV series.