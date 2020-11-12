Nicola Mitchell Named Entrepreneur Of The Year

12 Nov 2020 | 11.16 pm

Nicola Mitchell, founder and chief executive of Life Scientific, has been named as the international and overall EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020.

There were 24 finalists in this year’s programme, attended by more than 2,000 people online, which between them employ more than 5,000 people and generate revenues exceeding €400m.

Life Scientific specialises in the development and registration of generic agro-chemicals and has a portfolio of more than 60 products in the EU’s largest agro-chemical markets 25 years after its foundation in Dublin.

The company’s products span pesticides, fungicides, herbicides and other crop protection products. They are made in China, with France the main market after Mitchell sold a 50% stake in the venture to French agricultural co-op InVivo in 2014.

Judging panel chair Anne Heraty said: “The standard of competition between this year’s finalists was incredibly high. It is brilliant to see so many home-grown entrepreneurs at the forefront of their industries, which is testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that’s so prevalent across the island.

“Each of the winners’ vision and innovation has been critical to the success of their respective businesses and we look forward to following their continuing success into the future. I’d like to welcome them all warmly into the EOY alumni community.”

John O’Connell, co-founder of West Cork Distillers, took the award for Industry Entrepreneur Of The Year. West Cork Distillers was founded in 2008 and is one of the largest, wholly Irish-owned distilleries in Ireland, with a distillation capacity of four million litres of pure alcohol. West Cork Irish Whiskey and Garnish Island Gin are sold in almost 70 countries.

Matt Cooper, co-founder of Inflazome, was named Emerging Entrepreneur Of The Year. Inflazome was founded in 2016 by Matt Cooper and Prof Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin. The company develops medicines that stop harmful inflammation and currently has two new drugs in clinical trials: Inzomelid for neurodegenerative diseases in the brain and Somalix for inflammatory diseases in the rest of the body.

Inflazome was acquired by pharma company Roche in September 2020, with the shareholders receiving an up-front payment of €380m with further contingent payments to come.

Nicola Mitchell (pictured) was exceptional among the EoY International category finalists: she was the only female founder on the shortlist and Life Scientific is financially the best performing.

Founded as a UCD spinout 1995, Life Scientific initially provided outsourced research services to pharma companies. Mitchell pivoted the business in 2009 to manufacture generic agro-chemicals for crop protection, and her decision paid off handsomely.

In the year to June 2018, Life Scientific saw its revenue increase by almost one-third to €34.5m. The company booked a net profit of €7m and finished the year with net worth of almost €15m.

Mitchell, whose husband is Business Post publisher Enda O’Coineen, has proven to be a canny chemist and entrepreneur, particularly with the pivot to generic agro-chemicals. Life Scientific ‘reverse engineers’ crop protection products, identifying the active ingredients and then creating an off-patent alternative, or designing new versions of current off-patents.

In 2019, Life Scientific moved into a €10m purpose-built laboratory and office facility in Dublin, and it now employs c.70 people. Mitchell says that her business has seen unprecedented demand for its products in 2020 and supply lines have not been unduly hampered by the Covid pandemic.