NI Economy Lagging South

11 Dec 2017 | 10.10 am

With the Irish economy likely to grow more than three times faster than that of Northern Ireland this year, there’s an increasing divergence between the two regions due to the lag, according to the latest analysis from EY.

The business advisory group’s ‘Economic Eye’ projects GDP growth of 4.9% in 2017 for the Republic, making it Europe’s fastest-growing economy, while growth in Northern Ireland is forecast as much more modest, at 1.4%.

Chief economist Neil Gibson said: “A healthy labour market and low inflation are boosting the economy in the Republic, leaving the country in a position of strength to face the economic and geopolitical uncertainty that lies ahead. While the strength of the euro has a positive impact on exports, a more challenging environment pervades in Northern Ireland, which is not helped by the absence of a local government.

“Higher dependence on consumer and government spending in Northern Ireland, and very different inflation levels, are creating divergence in spending power between the north and south, which is contributing to a weaker NI outlook.”

Island-wide employment has been positive in the period 2014 – 2017, with an increase of 12.4% in net employment, broadly spread across sectors and regions, and the report predicts further growth of 144,000 net additional jobs between now and 2020.

The imbalance between the two states is shown in the fact that 138,500 of those will be in the South, with only 5,800 jobs by 2020 for the North. The Republic jobs will open up in several sectors including construction, manufacturing, transport and storage and ICT, while those in the North will be concentrated in tourism arising from the Brexit-induced weakness of sterling. Even though cross-border shopping benefits from this incentive, they retail sector in NI is expected to lose 3,000 jobs by 2020.

EY managing partner Mike McKerr (pictured) said: “The retail and consumer sector appears to face a profoundly challenging time in Northern Ireland. As well as traditional cross-border shopping, tourism between Northern Ireland, the Republic and the UK is also a critical economic consideration.

“Developments in Brexit negotiations announced on Friday are undoubtedly a positive move, and should contribute to some level of stability for both businesses and individuals on the island of Ireland and the UK, particularly around the free movement of labour.

“However there is still quite a substantive discussion to take place in phase 2 around the border and trade, so scenario planning must still remain in sharp focus across all sectors. As Brexit negotiations continue, due consideration must be given to talent, tax, currency and site location. Companies that proactively prepare for the changes to come stand to reap considerable benefits. There’s no such thing as being over-prepared when it comes to Brexit.”