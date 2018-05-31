Newsagents Hold Annual Conference

31 May 2018 | 12.21 pm

The Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association held its 30th annual conference in Killiney, Co Dublin, where retailers celebrated their anniversary with contributions from Joe Barrett (pictured) of Applegreen and Willie O’Byrne of BWG.

The CSNA represents more than 1,500 shop owners, ranging from independent stores to those aligned to various franchises, and provides support, advice and lobbying on their behalf.

The organisation says there are 37,400 retail and wholesale businesses operating in Ireland and the retail sector employs almost 285,000 people, with over 70% of these jobs located outside Dublin. Tax-wise, retail is the biggest contributor to the Irish exchequer generating 23% of total tax receipts, while over the past three years tax revenue from retail has grown to over €7 billion.

Marcella O’Neill from Limerick was elected national president. “The key to the success of the CSNA for the last 30 years is simple — it is because it is an independent organisation run by retailers for retailers,” she said. “The association is a vital representative body for each one of us as retailers as it offers us an independent and collective platform to have a voice and a real impact on behalf of our members.

“As the only independent retailer-driven trade organisation we represent the interest of our members and no one else. We are focused in our efforts to the benefit of all our members with a range of member’s deals, guidance, training and support.”

Delegates were able to avail of a suite of professional workshops on food, security, HR, and insurance.