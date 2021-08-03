News Over Audio Partners With Go1

03 Aug 2021 | 09.07 am

Noa (News Over Audio) has announced a new partnership with global education platform Go1.

The deal, in which Go1 has invested €200,000, will see Noa’s narrated articles become available to Go1’s subscription base of over 3.5 million learners who are undertaking career education and training courses through what has become one of the world’s largest online learning and development platforms.

Noa is a consumer subscription service producing and curating narrated versions of opinion, feature, and long-form articles across some of the world’s leading publishers, reaching a primarily young global audience with two-thirds of its listeners under the age of 45.

Established in 2017, Noa claims to be the largest producer of spoken-word audio articles in the English-speaking world, having partnered with publishers such as Harvard Business Review, The Economist, and Bloomberg.

Go1 aggregates training from providers all over the world and offers over 150,000 learning courses. Go1 investors include M12, the venture capital arm of Microsoft, Madrona Venture Group, Salesforce Ventures, and SEEK. It is among only a handful of Australian startups to reach unicorn status.

Noa CEO Gareth Hickey commented: “We are delighted to have joined forces with one of the world’s largest learning platforms. Both Noa and Go1 are aligned in our thinking about quality journalism. By joining forces, we’re accelerating Noa’s growth by reaching a targeted audience of learners who can now complement their Go1 courses with premium audio-journalism from the world’s best publishers.”

Photo: Gareth Hickey (left) and Noa co-founder Shane Ennis