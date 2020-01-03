New Year Partners At Arthur Cox, Dillon Eustace

03 Jan 2020 | 12.03 pm

Law firm Arthur Cox has appointed three new partners while Dillon Eustace has also made three partner appointments at the start of the new year.

Arthur Cox managing partner Geoff Moore stated: “The firm is committed to developing our lawyers and nurturing talent to ensure continuing high levels of expertise and client service. Each of these partners started their legal careers with Arthur Cox and we look forward to their continued and growing contribution to the firm.”

Brendan Wallace becomes a partner in Arthur Cox’s finance department. He advises a range of Irish and international clients on financial markets infrastructure, regulatory capital, trustee and agency law, securities regulation and debt capital markets matters.

Imelda Shiels advises borrowers and financial institutions on a wide range of domestic and international finance transactions, including secured and unsecured lending, syndicate finance, acquisition finance, real estate finance, development finance, working capital finance and debt restructuring.

New Arthur Cox partner Ryan Ferry acts for clients on complex commercial disputes across a range of areas, including financial services, contractual disputes, shareholder disputes, property disputes, corporate crime, asset tracing, and cross-border jurisdiction and enforcement.

At Dillon Eustace, Richard Lacken has been made a partner in the tax division, Philip Lea is appointed partner in the corporate and M&A division and Rachel Turner becomes a partner in litigation and dispute resolution.

Lacken joined the firm in 2011 and is an AITI chartered tax advisor who consults on a wide range of tax matters relating to investment funds, real estate, banking, leasing, distressed debt, revenue interventions, structured finance and securitisation products.

Lea joined in 2018 from another law firm and advises domestic and international corporations, private equity funds and financial institutions. His practice expertise is on mergers and joint ventures, private equity, corporate restructuring, corporate governance and general commercial matters.

Turner advises on a broad range of commercial litigation and arbitration cases and has a particular expertise in financial services, professional negligence and insurance.

Managing partner Mark Thorne said: “We are delighted to announce the promotions of Richard, Philip and Rachel to partner. Their extensive expertise in their respective fields has proved invaluable to clients, and to the wider firm. “These appointments reflect our continuing growth across key practice areas and will be instrumental in driving our ambition to remain one of Ireland’s top law firms as we enter the next decade.”

Photo (l-r): Brendan Wallace, Imelda Shiels, Geoff Moore and Ryan Ferry.