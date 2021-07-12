New Work Placement Scheme Details Announced

12 Jul 2021 | 03.06 pm

The government has published details of its new work placement initiative, which aims to provide 10,000 placements for unemployed individuals on the Live Register, with participants receiving a weekly payment of €306.

The Work Placement Experience Programme is part of the government’s Pathways to Work national employment strategy.

Four thousand of the 10,000 work placements will be reserved for young people. The €306 weekly remuneration will be in addition to amounts payable in respect of dependent adults/children for eligible participants.

Recruitment subsidies of between €7,500 and €10,000 will also be provided through the work placement experience programme for employers who hire people on the Live Register.

The programme will be open to pwople who have been unemployed for over six months, including time in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Participation on the programme is voluntary and the €306 weekly remuneration will be given for a 30-hour working week for a six-month period.

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys (pictured) said that her department worked closely with the further education and training sector to ensure that the work experience programme includes “significant accredited training and development opportunities”.

The total cost of the programme over two years is estimated at €95m, with a contribution of €27m from the National Training Fund.

“It will be available on a no-strings, voluntary basis. All participants on this new scheme will have access to formal certified or sector-recognised training,” Humphreys added.

Politicians from Sinn Féin and People Before Profit were criticised the programme, dubbing it ‘JobBridge 2.0’ and arguing that it is vulnerable to exploitation by employers.

• Work Placement Experience Programme: what employers need to know