New Women In Leadership Event Series Launched

23 Jul 2019 | 11.15 am

The Executive Institute has revealed details of its new lunch-based series focused on better facilitating women in leadership.

The Empowering Women in Leadership Series of events will explore the organisational culture, practices and employee benefits that creates the optimum engagement, retention and advancement of women in leadership roles.

The series will comprise five events, two of which are aimed at senior executives and will focus on the challenge of creating a sustainable gender-balanced leadership team. Two additional events will be for mid-management level attendees, with a focus on the challenges facing female managers in the earlier stages of their leadership career.

The fifth event, on March 5 next year, will be a gala lunch celebration of women’s contribution to Irish business, in recognition of International Women’s Day. Full details of the event topics, speakers and dates can be seen here.

The number of places allocated to each company is determined based on their current level of membership with the Executive Institute.

The events take place on: