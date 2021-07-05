New Webshop For Logistics Spare Parts

05 Jul 2021 | 11.12 am

Spareparts-shop.ie, with a range of 90,000 spare parts, has established a dedicated Irish website so users no longer have to use the company’s UK and Dutch sites.

Spareparts-shop.ie is the sixth country in north west Europe where Dutch company Partenzo-shop has opened a webshop.

Spareparts-shop specialises in the supply of parts for:

+ Warehouse vehicles – forklifts, reach trucks, pallet trucks, pallet stackers, pickers

+ Engines – diesel fuel, LPG, filters

+ Cleaners – sweepers, scrubbers

+ Elevators- lifts, scissor lifts, ramps

+ Trailers – lighting, passenger, car construction

+ Tractors – lift linkage, work lights, chairs

+ Earthmovers – spark arresters, seal kits, windows

+ Workshop- ball bearings, oil seals, assortment boxes.

Founder Marco Haakman commented: “For 16 years we have been selling spare parts for forklifts and pallet trucks via online-shops to end users and repair companies.

“For some years now, Irish customers have been ordering from our Dutch or UK shop. To make things easier for them after Brexit, the Irish online shop has now gone live and we’ve also opened a service desk at 51 Bracken Road in Sandyford in Dublin.

“Thanks to this huge range of spare parts, repair shops and companies themselves will be able to carry out repair work on all kinds of machinery. Whether it comes to forklifts, electric pallet trucks, sweepers, boom and scissor lifts or combustion engines, spare parts are easy to find in the online shop,” Haakman added