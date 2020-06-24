New UPS Packaging For Drinks Exporters

24 Jun 2020 | 07.49 am

Global courier company UPS is to introduce a new range of packaging specially designed for shipping individual bottles of spirits or wine, to ensure the bottles arrive safely.

The logistics company partnered with packaging experts Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa and packaging distributor Macfarlane Packaging who say they want to help producers in the UK and Ireland expand their markets and reach new customers.

UPS Ireland president Mark Vale said: “E-commerce presents a huge opportunity for drinks producers wanting to grow their businesses, as a fifth of alcohol consumers in key export markets are already purchasing their favourite brands online. We designed this new packaging to simplify the process and bring peace of mind that these fragile products will arrive safely at their destination.”

Online sales of alcohol have been experiencing double-digit growth, but the challenge has been how to safely pack and ship individual bottles that come in a range of shapes and sizes. The new range is part of UPS Approved Packaging and merchants using it benefit from damage cover when their goods are shipped by UPS.

There are four customisable versions of the new one-bottle packs that can accommodate most of the wine and spirits bottles on the market, with all packaging recyclable. It features Sealed Air’s Korrvu Retention technology that allows the bottle to be suspended in transparent film, so the pack can be used for display in a shop or bar, or sent to family or friends as a gift.