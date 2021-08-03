New Travel And Entertainment Deals With Tesco Clubcard

03 Aug 2021 | 12.27 pm

Tesco Ireland has partnered with streaming site Disney+ and booking site Hotels.com to offer discounts to members of its Clubcard Rewards Programme.

The Clubcard scheme has 750,000 members across Ireland who earn one point for every €1 they spend with Tesco which are then converted into vouchers and sent out on a quarterly basis.

Existing partners with the Tesco Clubcard scheme include Milano, Dublin Zoo, Bord Gáis Energy, Center Parcs, ODEON Cinemas and Stena Line.

Clubcard holders in Ireland will be able to exchange €9 worth of vouchers for a three-month subscription to the streaming service Disney+, which otherwise costs about €27 over three months.

Disney+ hosts content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment content brand Star. The streaming service has grown in popularity since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

The partnership with Disney+ is aimed particularly at families due to the streaming service’s child-friendly content and the facility to stream on up to four different screens at the same time.

Tesco’s partnership with Hotels.com will give Clubcard members the chance to avail of €15 off at Hotels.com for every €5 voucher earned.

Customer Director at Tesco Ireland Cathal Deavy said: “We are constantly reviewing and improving our Clubcard Reward Partner Programme. We’ve listened to our loyal members and we’re delighted to be able to offer Disney+ and Hotels.com as Reward Partners.

“This gives Clubcard holders the power to keep the whole family entertained for less, throughout the remainder of the summer holidays and beyond.”