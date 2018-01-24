24 Jan 2018 | 11.42 am

A new Irish website that provides an invite-only listing of home professionals and tradespeople has been launched by entrepreneur Mick Dillon.

Called TrustedPeople.ie, Dillion said that his website invites only the best architects, builders, carpenters, interior designers and other home service professionals to participate.

“We list and prioritise businesses in accordance with the quality and quantity of the information provided,” he explained. “Our algorithm assigns a ranking score based on over 80 variables, including legal status, years in business, qualifications, memberships, number of photos, project descriptions etc. The higher a business scores the higher up the search results it will feature.”

The site currently has more than 30,000 photos of completed work from tradespeople all over Ireland. Dillon previously co-founded the classified car website CarsIreland.ie, which was acquired by Independent News and Media (INM) in 2016.

INM secured a one-third stake in the venture in 2011 in return for working capital and marketing support. The Irish Independent’s stake was raised to 50% in 2013 for a consideration of €150,000. Dillon and co-founder Michael Hinds sold the remaining 50% shareholding to INM in 2016.

Dillon is describing TrustedPeople.ie as Tinder for tradespeople and homeowners in Ireland. “We see this as a site for professional tradespeople who work to the highest standards, and for discerning homeowners who are more interested in quality work than the lowest possible quotation,” he added.

“While many tradespeople report they are run off their feet, they say that many homeowners still have recessionary mind-sets. This is where a website matching more discerning homeowners with the best tradespeople in Ireland makes sense from everyone’s perspective.”

Dillon said that he plans to launch localised versions of the website in the UK and Australia later this year. More than 560 service providers are currently listed on the Irish website.

“We don’t charge a fee to feature on our website listing. Our revenue will be derived from advertising on the site,” Dillon added.

Photo: Mick Dillon (right) with staff members (from left) Hannah Kingston, Dwaine Martin, Emanuel Verardi and Niamh Creely (Pic: Paul Sherwood)