New Trade Body Launched For E-Tailers

09 Mar 2020 | 02.21 pm

A new trade body will seek to represent the interests of all Irish-based enterprises conducting business online. Called Digital Business Ireland (DBI), the organisation was established by MKC Communications consultant and former senator Lorraine Higgins (pictured).

According to the DBI founder and chief executive, its objectives are to provide cutting-edge insights, training, education, advocacy, policy and compliance advice “to all Irish businesses selling or promoting goods and services online across the globe”. Annual membership fees range from €250 plus VAT for companies employing fewer than 20 people to €995 plus VAT for businesses with 100+ staff.

“Despite the globalisation of online trade and the move by businesses to various online forums, there has been a lack of focused representation of the sector’s interest in Ireland,” said Higgins.

“Our function is to ensure our membership is empowered to scale up their online business and assist them to reach their full potential across borders. Everything we will do will have this principle at its core”.

DBI has already set up internal committees focused on the organisation’s separate concerns. The Policy and Government Affairs committee will be headed up by data and technology lawyer and partner at Lewis Silkin, Victor Timon; the Sustainability and CSR committee will be chaired by former AIB executive Rose O’Donovan; Martina Fitzgerald will chair the Women in eBusiness committee; HR professional Tracy O’Brien will chair the Talent committee, while David Campbell of Flexi-Fi Europe will chair the Digital Marketing committee.

“DBI will focus on a commonality of sectoral interests ranging from digital marketing, logistics, data and privacy, online sales, payments to digital taxation. We endeavour to deliver real benefits to our members who have a broad sectoral reach from retail, hospitality, professional services, property, leisure, travel to agri-businesses,” added Higgins.

Apart from the committee chairpersons already named, DBI’s advisory council will also include PJ Byrne, chief executive of Flexi-Fi Europe, Peter Walsh, chief executive of OpenOut, former TD Aine Collins, SDLP leader Alasdair McDonnell, Luke Moriarty, Eamon Moore, chief executive of Hikari Data Solutions, Adam Hankin, managing director of Wagestream, Tracy O’Brien, managing director of The People Password, and Cathie Farrell of Grant Thornton.

DBI is affiliated to eCommerce Europe, which will represent members’ interests at European level.

Pic: Shane O’Neill