New Tool Predicts Employability

26 Jul 2019 | 08.46 am

Hogan Assessments, which provides tools to help assess the personality profile of job applicants, has launched a new assessment tool called General Employability.

The company provides research-based consulting and assessment solutions, and says that its new GE tool is streamlined and straightforward and will particularly suit organisations looking for an effective way to evaluate large pools of applicants.

According to Hogan Assessments, companies can more easily identify the personality characteristics that predict employability across a wide range of jobs.

Europe managing director Zsolt Feher (pictured) explained: “Employers report that most of their employee-related complaints concern three basic problems: poor interpersonal skills, poor personal management, and poor problem-solving skills. With General Employability, organisations will be able to obtain valuable insights into these three key areas. It is a huge time-saver for recruiters as they can leverage the power of data and predict candidates’ work ability and future success in the workplace.”

GE measures a prospective job candidate’s ability to find a job, retain it, and re-locate if needs be. “Candidates that score high on characteristics like friendliness, curiosity and helpfulness, for example, will likely attain a high general employability score, and will therefore be a productive addition to the team,” Fehrer added.

The company said there are three key components of employability that the assessment considers:

People Skills – getting along well with others and working well in teams. People who score high on this skill seem friendly, pleasant and helpful.

Learning Skills – learning the essential functions of the job and acquiring new skills as the job changes over time. Individuals with learning skills are likely to be bright, curious, and motivated to learn.

Work Ethic – taking instruction, working hard, and producing high-quality results in a timely fashion. Employees with good work ethic are hardworking, productive and dependable.

According to Hogan Assessments, the overall score reflects the degree to which the candidate is generally employable and likely to be a productive employee. Those with exceptionally high scores (e.g., 90% or above) can often be hired straight away assuming they meet other basic job qualifications.

There’s more information on General Employability here.