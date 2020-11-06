New Sustainability Guide For Accountants

06 Nov 2020 | 09.47 am

Chartered Accountants Ireland has launched a free guide to help accountants upskill to deal with sustainability as a business case.

Sustainability for Accountants is accompanied by a dedicated Sustainability Hub on the CAI website.

Eighty per cent of accountants surveyed by the Institute report that they are not fully equipped with the skills to drive sustainability in their own organisation or to advise clients as to their requirements.

Sixty per cent claimed that sustainability forms a key part of their organisation’s business strategy.

Susan Rossney (pictured), sustainability expert at Chartered Accountants Ireland, commented: “Sustainability has transformed from ‘nice to have’ to become a key pillar of the business case for companies. Businesses can no longer avoid adopting a long-term sustainable strategy, particularly as government and policymakers have started a legislative push towards a more sustainable economy.

“Accountants are uniquely placed to drive sustainability from within organisations as advisers. They make critical financial decisions daily about purchasing, procurement and many other things, and the information they provide is vital to wider decision-making. From this position of influence comes opportunity and responsibility.”

The guide details the risks and opportunities presented by sustainability, and has best practice examples. The Sustainability Hub provides practical information, guidance and supports to help members.

“It is evident from engaging with accountants that there is concern about the risks presented by ESG issues for their business and the businesses they advise, and our objective is to help them to meet this challenge,” Roosney added.

To download the guide, click here.