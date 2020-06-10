New State Aids For Covid Products

10 Jun 2020 | 09.58 am

State agencies have unveiled a new grant scheme to support the production of medicines and medical equipment in Ireland, under the new EU framework allowing additional aid to companies that are developing or producing medicinal products to be used against Covid-19.

The Covid Products Scheme allows for up to €200m in targeted support to facilitate the research and development of Covid products, to enable the construction or upgrading of testing and upscaling infrastructures that contribute to the development Covid-relevant products, as well as the production of products needed to respond to the outbreak.

It will be delivered through IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland after the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation received approval for the scheme from the European Commission.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said: “This new state aid framework sanctioned for Ireland by the EU, and targeted at medicinal products for Covid-19, is a significant step forward. The life sciences sector will be central to creating an environment where human health is protected and economic life can begin to return to normal, and this will allow us to support the sector.”

EI chief executive Julie Sinnamon added: “We have a fantastic cluster of Irish companies in the medtech, engineering, consumer and digital technology sectors. The Commission’s approval of this new scheme will allow us to further support this sector in driving increased innovation and production of products, supporting research and development of Covid-19 products, and enabling the construction or upgrading of testing and manufacturing facilities in Ireland.”

The scheme allows for grant aid of up to 50% of eligible capital investment. Applications must be made and approved by December 31.

Meanwhile, business minister Heather Humphreys has announced that two UCD-led projects are to receive funding under the Science Foundation Ireland response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UCD projects are among 11 projects announced which between them are to receive a total investment of €1.4m.

I-Form, the SFI Research Centre for Advanced Manufacturing based in UCD, has secured €126,000 for a project that centres on 3D printing PPE for healthcare settings.

