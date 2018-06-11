New Spa Opens At Osprey Hotel

11 Jun 2018 | 01.56 pm

The Osprey Hotel in Naas has opened its new spa, which takes in 10,000 sq ft over three floors, designed by Douglas Wallace Architects.

An estimated €1.2m was spent on the project, which features a curved oak wall which “snakes its way through the heart of the spa”. The wallpapers are inspired by the weave seen in Irish linen and, says Hugh Wallace (pictured), “even the light fittings are reminiscent of delicate, traditional Irish wicker baskets”.

The Osprey Spa is the latest addition to the Osprey complex. Last year the hotel opened a new restaurant called Herald & Devoy. The lobby area was also completely remodelled by Wallace and his colleagues Damian Meehan and Katie Jakkulla in order to bring space and light into the heart of the foyer of the hotel.

There are plans to boost the capacity of the hotel by another 23 bedrooms, and work on them is due to begin before the end of this year.

The thermal suite at the spa offers a range of experiences including double and single seaweed baths, a dry flotation bed, Rasul Chamber, heated, mosaic, free standing stone loungers and a Salt Grotto.

There’s a Light Relaxation room with a wall of glazing which looks out onto a balcony, heavily planted in bamboo. The Dark Relaxation room is conducive to a post-treatment nap, with textured linen-weave wallpaper and natural wood log panelling around each bed.

The second floor of the spa has six treatment rooms, while there’s a private couple’s suite on the third floor. This area is approached by its own spiral staircase.

The Kildare hotel is owned by the PREM Group. Chief executive Jim Murphy said: “The facilities on offer at the Osprey Spa will be second to none, and I am confident that it will be a great addition to The Osprey and will become a must visit destination for our guests. Hugh’s vision has become a reality and the Osprey Spa is a true urban retreat.”