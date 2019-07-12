New SME Policy Under OECD Umbrella

12 Jul 2019 | 11.37 am

The government has turned to the OECD for guidance on developing new official policies relating to SMEs and entrepreneurship.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, business minister Heather Humphreys, and minister of state Pat Breen all attended a government-hosted conference on Ireland’s SME and entrepreneurship strategy with the OECD, where they made the announcement.

The conference discussed a draft roadmap for SME and enterprise policy, which was prepared by the OECD for the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and is the precursor to a wider review by the OECD.

The review, to be published in October, will provide comprehensive analysis and recommendations to inform the development of the new policy. It will include comparisons with international best practice.

At the event, Humphreys also announced two new funds worth a combined €3m, which will enhance the productivity of firms in every region. Both funds will be operated through the network of Local Enterprise Offices.

Of the new funds, the bigger will be the Competitive Fund of €2.5m, which LEOs will compete for on behalf of their clients and aims to bump up productivity.

The €500,000 Productivity Challenge Fund is for businesses who are not not LEO clients. The funding will be used to address productivity gaps, including through the adoption of lean business practices, and will incorporate business opportunities in the green economy.

Varadkar said: “Seventy per cent of people at work in Ireland work for an SME. Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of our local communities, providing jobs and prosperity across the country. Through Future Jobs, the government wants to nurture entrepreneurship and do what we can to assist small businesses and help them adapt to the needs of the future.

“Today we are focussing on how we can improve productivity. This includes doing things like encouraging more female entrepreneurship, targeted assistance for companies which need it through the Future Growth Loan Scheme, and introducing an Operational Excellence programme to drive company transformation.”

Some of the emerging OECD recommendations include:

Draft an SME and entrepreneurship strategy document, which will take in entrepreneurship, startups and SMEs

Scale up current initiatives to support SME exports, such as Trading Online Vouchers, Enterprise Ireland’s Exporter Development Department and InterTrade Ireland’s grants and funding Advisory Service

Scale up the policy focus of LEOs to include SMEs, and incentivise them to reach out to local SMEs in their activities

Establish an interdepartmental committee on SMEs and entrepreneurship

Simplify the process for applying for Research and Development tax credits, to reduce uncertainty and encourage more take-up by SMEs

Encourage a wider take-up of Skillnet Ireland programmes to develop management capabilities in Irish SMEs, with a particular focus on technology skills

Implement a simple online diagnostic assessment tool for micro and small enterprises by the LEOs to better match the enterprise with advisory and mentoring services

Promote the role of standards to drive enterprise competitiveness, enhance productivity in SMEs, facilitate supply chain linkages and international collaborations, and enhance spill-overs from multinationals to SMEs.

The government has also published the first Future Jobs Ireland 2019 Progress Report, which provides a summary of progress towards meeting the targets set. The full report is available here.

Speakers at the conference included Claudia Dorr-Voss, State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, and Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen, Deputy Secretary General of the OECD.