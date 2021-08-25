New SME Covid Supports Guide From TaxAssist

25 Aug 2021 | 12.13 pm

TaxAssist Accountants has released a free guidebook for SMEs outlining all aspects of government Covid-19 supports, including their eligibility criteria and planned end dates.

With frequent, confusing changes to eligibility and the next phase of reopening approaching soon, the guide urges business owners to ensure they are not missing out on any supports available to them before they lapse.

Managing director of TaxAssist Accountants Alison McGinley (pictured) said: “The key thing to say is the support is there so don’t miss out. Business owners are busy re-establishing their businesses and they don’t have the time to spend online researching the latest updates from each government agency.

“Add to that the fact that some information on the internet is now out of date and you can see how business owners are confused. If you want to see at a glance what might apply to you, how much you can get and how you go about applying step by step then this is the guide for you.”

The guide is available to download for free online at www.taxassist.ie and is also available via TaxAssist’s app.

TaxAssist’s dedicated Covid 19 hub is also updated weekly with new information.

Pic: Andres Poveda