New Skillnet Funding For Learning Networks

25 Aug 2020 | 12.18 pm

Skillnet Ireland has introduced a new €2m fund to set up new learning networks for business, and wants business groups and industry bodies to join the process.

A Skillnet network is made up of businesses that collaborate on learning and training opportunities to address skills gaps in their sector or region. Skillnet Ireland wants to hear from from interested business groups and industry bodies in specific sectors and regions which will complement the work already being carried out in its existing 70 networks.

Chairperson Brendan McGinty (pictured) said: “The Covid-19 crisis has brought significant challenges, accelerating the pace of both business transformation and digital adoption. By engaging with a Skillnet network or developing a new network, businesses can work together to develop a highly skilled workforce for their sector or region and be prepared for future challenges.

“Skillnet Ireland’s enterprise-led model offers businesses a great opportunity to collaborate and design innovative upskilling initiatives.”

Demand for upskilling rose by 25% last year, with more than 18,000 businesses engaging with the agency to avail of subsidised training and development.

Chief executive Paul Healy commented: “Our economy is being rapidly reshaped by the impact of COVID-19 and accelerated digitalisation. These trends are affecting how companies operate and the way work is organised. We are calling on business groups interested in establishing a learning network, either within a particular industry sector or region, to apply for funding to establish a new Skillnet network, giving businesses in your sector or region access to upskilling at a significantly subsidised cost.

“Lifelong learning has never been more relevant for business owners and employees as they need to adapt and learn new skills. Applicants will receive our full support throughout the application process.”

Demand for upskilling rose by 25% last year with c.18,000 businesses engaging with Skillnet Ireland to avail of subsidised training and development.

One area of special interest is ‘green tech’, where the Green Tech Skillnet is developing a skills base to support the rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

Promoter Johanna Cafferkey stated: “Businesses engaged with Green Tech Skillnet get access to tailored, specific, and timely programmes that would not otherwise be available. I would encourage interested enterprise groups to apply for this funding, which will go a long way towards solving shared business challenges and addressing skills gaps.”

New applicants receive one-to-one support and consultation throughout the process, including virtual information sessions and workshops before the closing date for funding on November 5.