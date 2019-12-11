New Scheme To Aid Pharmacy Startups

11 Dec 2019 | 01.17 pm

Cooperative pharmacy group totalhealth Pharmacy has introduced a Pharmacy Assistance Purchase Scheme to help independent Irish pharmacists launch their business.

The purpose of the new scheme is to facilitate pharmacists who want to open their own business and to to remove some of the barriers facing them by providing financial assistance and business support.

Pharmacies assisted under the PAPS scheme will open under the totalhealth brand and will be full members of the group, which has 80 members nationwide at present. The initiative is part-funded by member investors.

Managing director John Arnold said: “We want to facilitate pharmacists in achieving their goal of owning and operating their own pharmacy. I have seen the struggles faced by both current and potential pharmacy owners. Raising capital is a major barrier to entry, with financial institutions requiring a significant percentage of the purchase price up front.

“Potential owners are also aware of the difficulties of running a pharmacy — operational costs can be daunting. By buying a pharmacy within an established symbol group such as totalhealth, owners have all the benefits of working with an overarching, recognisable brand, as well as an alleviation of the financial constraints, giving aspiring pharmacy owners a fair start on their business journey.”

Under the scheme, a pharmacist buying a pharmacy will provide a small percentage of the purchase price, with the remaining cost provided by PAPS in conjunction with a finance provider. The purchasing pharmacist will buy out the investors over an agreed period, at which point full ownership will be transferred.

Arnold added that group members are provided with a multitude of tools that make managing and running a pharmacy more efficient and effective, freeing up pharmacists to concentrate on their patients.

“The strength of a national symbol group brings, among other benefits, brand awareness and purchasing power,” he said, “advantages that don’t usually accompany the purchase of a pharmacy business, especially for a pharmacist starting off on their first ownership”.

Photo: Totalhealth pharmacy group chairperson Rory O’Donnell (left) with John Arnold and Sheena Mitchell, totalhealth pharmacy owner