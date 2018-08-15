Round Hill Ireland Director Has €1bn To Spend On Housing

15 Aug 2018 | 10.30 am

British-based Round Hill Capital, a real estate investment, development and asset management firm, has appointed John Vaudin as its managing director in Ireland. The company has also opened an office at Merrion Square in Dublin.

Vaudin is expected to expand Round Hill’s business in Ireland and has responsibility for the group’s investment, development and operational strategy. The company says it has over €1 billion of dedicated capital to deploy into the local build-to-let and student accommodation sectors.

He said: “I’m excited about joining the Round Hill team and helping to bring their extensive international experience to bear in the Irish student accommodation and residential sectors. We have ambitious plans and over €1bn of capital to deploy in Ireland, and setting up a locally staffed office is a sign of our intention to invest for the long term.”

Vaudin is a chartered surveyor with more than 25 years development and asset management experience in Britain and Ireland. He joins Round Hill after over 12 years with WK Nowlan Real Estate Advisors in Dublin.

Vaudin worked previously for Thames Water Property, BAA Lynton and Pillar Property in the UK, and for Treasury Holdings and Harcourt Developments in Ireland.

Round Hill invests in and operates residential and student accommodation assets across Europe. It has developed more than 110,000 residential and student housing beds and operates circa 65,000 accommodation beds in eight European countries.

The firm is funding a pipeline of over 7,000 student accommodation beds in the UK, Ireland and continental Europe, and plans to secure 20,000 student beds in these markets by 2020.