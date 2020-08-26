New Report Analyses Housing Affordability

26 Aug 2020 | 12.17 pm

The Irish Home Builders Association wants to make affordability central to supplying housing and has zeroed in on a set of new initiatives.

The IHBA has published a report, prepared by consultants EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services, that analyses deficiencies in the present approach to housing supply and sets out a suite of measures it says can overcome these.

The report, Putting Affordability at the Heart of the Housing System, is available here.

Director James Benson said: “With a new political landscape after the election, we felt it was time to get an in-depth analysis of housing affordability and supply. This report comprehensively examines the root causes of our current shortfalls in supply and affordability, and identifies a range of solutions to tackle the issues in the short to medium term.”

Annette Hughes of EY-DKM added: “The residential development process is complex. There are many steps which are time-consuming and lead to unnecessary delays. All of these increase the final cost of delivery, which is ultimately borne by the buyer. Housing supply since 2008 has significantly lagged behind the long term average supply. In 2019 private housing supply was at levels last seen 50 years ago in the 1970s. Based on current estimates, around one third of new units are available to purchase for owner occupation.

“Housing affordability is also a key issue. While it will vary for each potential buyer, first-time buyers are significant drivers of the market and actions now to address the challenges for this market segment must be focused on reducing their financial burden.

“There is something structurally wrong in a market when rented accommodation costs more per month than a mortgage. The affordability analysis shows that there is a significant affordability gap for first-time buyers as their income is insufficient to purchase the median FTB property in 13 mostly urban areas out of 34 areas examined.

“Secondly, the deposit required is a significant barrier to home ownership. Measures are required to reduce the sales price of new dwellings if housing is to be affordable for first-time buyers, who are fundamental to a properly functioning housing market.”

Shared Equity Scheme

Some other highlights of the analysis include:

The total delivery cost of a new home, including typical costs of design / planning, construction, profit and risk, is not always sufficient to provide feasible returns; yet the price is above what the first-time buyer can afford in many urban locations

The average deposit paid by first time buyers is 14% of the property price, with many getting support from parents

The time it takes to save for the average deposit ranges from 1.7 years in Kilkenny to more than 15 years in Galway City, Wicklow, Waterford City, Cork City and Dublin City.

To counter these factors and increase affordability, the report proposes, among other measures: