New Relic Eyes Expansion With Office Move

26 Apr 2018 | 01.57 pm

US cloud support and digital adoption support company New Relic, which set up its European HQ in Dublin in 2014, has moved to a new office location at 31 Golden Lane in Dublin, where its present complement of 100 staff will have room to grow to as many as 300 people.

As well as increasing the size of its team in Ireland, New Relic has opened offices across Europe to support continued growth, including in London, Munich, and Zurich, as well as a European Development Centre in Barcelona. It’s focused on helping customers adopt cloud-based services, and optimising performance in the cloud, and its expansion is driven by the move to cloud-based technology by many major global businesses.

It is estimated that by 2021 public cloud services spending for the EMEA region will total more than $60 billion. New Relic sees companies’ continued investment and focus on cloud adoption and digital transformation as a tailwind for its own growth.

Vice president Glen Cahill said: “Our New Relic Dublin team is delighted to have an expanded location and presence in Ireland, from which we can further support our EMEA customers and partners and provide a hub to come together for meetings, meetups, and more.”

Chief financial officer Mark Sachleben added: “Dublin has provided a vibrant home to our EMEA team since 2014 when we established our original European headquarters in the city. As many leading companies in Europe have accelerated the adoption of cloud and digital transformation, we’re excited about the opportunity to help these organisations get real-time performance insights to innovate faster.”

Photo (l-r): Mark Sachleben of New Relic, minister Pat Breen, Glenn Cahill and Martin Shanahan of IDA Ireland. (Pix: Lensmen)