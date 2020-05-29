New Recruitment Agency For Finance Roles

29 May 2020 | 02.56 pm

New specialist accounting and finance recruitment firm A+F Recruitment has found that finance professionals are sceptical of a V-shape economic recovery.

A survey of 115 finance professionals on the impact of Covid-19 found that only one in five expect a return to the ‘new normal’ in the next 3-6 months.

Forty per cent believe it will take place in 6-12 months and 38% think it will be next year.

Three out of four respondents said they are in favour of remote working, with only one in five reporting that their staff are less productive.

‘Revenue, cashflow and liquidity’, ‘Budgeting and forecasting’ and ‘Finance organisation and strategic planning’ are the top three priorities across the finance function.

A+F Recruitment director Tanya Thomas (pictured) commented: “We are eager to start working with Accounting and Finance professionals both domestically and internationally to help them secure the right candidates or find the right role.

“To launch the brand we wanted to understand the challenges facing our audience in the current environment but we also wanted to see what the future holds for them and their teams.

“What we have learnt is that Covid-19 will require businesses to take a fresh look at the role of the accountant. In the absence of a crystal ball, all businesses will need to expect the unexpected and plan accordingly.”

A+F Recruitment specialise in the recruitment of Accounting and Finance professionals both domestically and internationally. The firm looks after jobseekers and employers across all sectors from general accounting to CFO and executive level hires.