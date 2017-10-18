18 Oct 2017 | 08.54 am

ŠKODA Ireland has announced details of new product and customer incentives that form part of the 2018 (181) ŠKODA Sales Event.

The event is currently being rolled out at ŠKODA dealers nationwide, continuing until October 31. It will see two new model versions being unveiled at showrooms across the country, for the ŠKODA Rapid and the ŠKODA Citigo.

The ŠKODA Rapid (pictured) has gotten a fresh new face and a host of new equipment, including LED daytime driving lights, touchscreen sound systems and styled-up interiors. It also packs a new 1.0 TSI 95bhp petrol engine, delivering diesel-rivalling fuel consumption of 4.5 litres per 100km and annual road tax from €190.

Prices start from €19,150 and for the duration of the Sales Event and ŠKODA is offering 0% finance on all new Rapids.

The second model on display during the Event is the Citigo, which has undergone a facelift. The family favourite has a fresh new look, including body paint colours, wheels and connectivity technology. Prices have remained unchanged, starting from €11,550 for five-door versions.

ŠKODA also announced other incentives and offers across the range, with 0% PCP finance offered on Fabia, Octavia and Superb. The Scrappage EcoGrant continues to be available until December 31, offering customers up to €3,750 on older EU1-EU4 diesel engine vehicles, which is mostly made up of diesel cars registered before 2011. The offer is available in combination with a PCP finance rate of up to 1.9%.

Speaking about the ŠKODA Sales Event, Ray Leddy, head of marketing at ŠKODA Ireland, said that despite some challenges in the wider economy he is again expecting strong demand for new cars in 2018.

“ŠKODA is perfectly positioned with our range of spacious and well-equipped vehicles. We continue to see huge demand for our KODIAQ seven-seat SUV and we would therefore advise customers to place their orders early to avoid disappointment,” he said.

“Thanks to 0% finance, over half of all ŠKODAs sold are now purchased through ŠKODA Finance. The new Rapid and Citigo have arrived just in time for this Sales Event, while the brand new ŠKODA KAROQ will arrive in showrooms on December 1.

“Customers interested in the KAROQ can now talk to their local dealer about specifications and ordering information in advance of the launch in December.”

For further information visit www.skoda.ie.