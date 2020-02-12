New Professional Standard For Funds Sector

12 Feb 2020 | 11.03 am

The Institute of Banking has introduced a new performance standard for people working in the investment funds sector, under which they will be designated as Accredited Funds Professionals.

The Accredited Funds Professional designation was developed by IoB, which provides applied education to the financial services industry, in conjunction with Irish Funds, the representative body for the international investment fund community in Ireland.

Professional designations are an externally validated badge of excellence and are an endorsement of academic qualifications, professional knowledge and experience, according to the IoB.

Institute president Clive Bellows, who is the first person from the funds sector to hold the office, stated: “I’m particularly excited about IoB’s move to raise standards across the industry by offering a new programme of continuous professional development for those working in the funds sector.”

Irish Funds chief executive Pat Lardner commented: “The investment funds industry directly employs over 16,000 people from all parts of Ireland and our growth over 30 years has been enabled by the expertise and professionalism of our people. This designation will better prepare us for the future and further underlines Ireland’s credentials as a global funds centre which serves investors from 90 countries.”

Chief executive Mary O’Dea added: “Financial services are adapting to accommodate digital transformation, multi-stakeholder expectations and new regulatory requirements. Lifelong learning is a crucial support to thrive in this new environment.

“Those with the Accredited Funds Professional designation will send a clear signal to all stakeholders that lifelong learning and professionalism is valued by themselves and by their employer.”

Brown Brothers Harriman, Citibank Europe plc, JP Morgan and Northern Trust Corporation said that they will support all employees of their organisations who qualify for the designation in applying for it.

The IoB has 33,400 members who work in banking and international financial services sector and is a recognised college of University College Dublin, providing specialist education and lifelong learning to the financial services sector.

Photo (l-r): Dr Paul Ryan, Dept. of Finance, Mary O’Dea, Clive Bellows and Pat Lardner. (Pic: Jason Clarke)