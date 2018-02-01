01 Feb 2018 | 09.28 am

A new initiative to improve procurement skills, the Procurement Transformation Institute has been established by Cork firms iDDea and Arvo.

Ingrid De Doncker, CEO of iDDea, described the PTI as a movement to professionalise procurement. Mike McGrath, CEO of Arvo, explained that the PTI is part of a European initiative of 10 procurement competency centres, working together to disseminate and promote best practices in procurement.

“The main challenges and opportunities that buyers are dealing with are common across public and private sectors and industries. They are actively looking for frameworks and standards, for support, tools and skills to make the right buying decisions in a fast-changing environment,” said McGrath.

Organisations partnering with the PTI include Bord na Mona, Iarnród Éireann, Musgrave, UCC and the EU Commission.

Meanwhile, the government wants more SMEs to bid for public procurement contracts, and has introduced a new range of materials from the Office of Government Procurement to encourage them.

The initiative includes a series of introductory breakfast briefings, organised by InterTradeIreland, and a range of videos that explain the procurement process.

Photo: Mike McGrath and Ingrid De Doncker (Pic: Brendan O’Leary)