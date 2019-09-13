New Premium Lounge At Dublin Airport

13 Sep 2019 | 11.58 am

Dublin Airport has opened a new premium lounge for business and first class passengers travelling eastwards from the airport.

The East Lounge is situated between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 and will cater for passengers travelling with Emirates, Etihad Airways, Cathay Pacific, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways.

Managing director Vincent Harrison said: “East Lounge is an oasis of calm offering customers the space to relax, to dine or to work before boarding their flight. The concept and design of the lounge has a uniquely Irish feel which is warm and welcoming with fantastic views of the airfield and Dublin mountains.

“The lounge design provides passengers flying to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Hong Kong and Istanbul a last opportunity to enjoy Irish art, culture, design, food and beverage at the airport before they depart.”

The lounge is divided into work, relaxation, bar and dining areas and can accommodate up to 86 people. As well as premium food and drink, it offers a concierge service, shower rooms, a quiet/prayer room, entertainment area, charging outlets for multiple devices and high-speed WiFi.

The base colours in the lounge are warm greys and rich greens from Kilkenny limestone and Connemara marble, with oak tables and panelling, and it’s decorated with custom-made wall hangings, cushions and sofa coverings created by leading textile designers.

DAA says 22.4 million passengers have through the airport between January and August, a 7% increase on the same period last year.

Photo (l-r): East Lounge Agent Caroline de Araujo Rodolfo, Enda Corneille of Emirates, Curtis Smith of Qatar Airport Services and Etihad’s Darran Allen.