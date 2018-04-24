New Partners At Maples And Calder

24 Apr 2018 | 07.07 am

Law firm Maples and Calder has added two new partners to its Dublin office and has promoted Robin McDonnell to be Head of Litigation.

McDonnell has been a partner at Maples since 2010 and has headed the commercial litigation and dispute resolution group since January 2017. He specialises in insolvency and corporate recovery and restructuring, and has acted in a wide range of compulsory and voluntary liquidations, examinerships, receiverships, schemes of arrangement and bankruptcies.

The two new partners are:

Alan O’Sullivan, who has joined the firm’s commercial litigation and dispute resolution department, specialises in banking litigation, lender enforcement (particularly receivership), insolvency and restructuring, shareholder disputes and commercial property matters. He acts for financial institutions, insolvency practitioners, private equity funds, bondholders, wealth management firms and property holding companies. He also specialises in alternative dispute resolution, in particular mediation and arbitration.

Callaghan Kennedy becomes a partner in the finance division and advises arrangers, managers, investors and issuers on a wide range of finance, debt capital markets and structured finance transactions. He focuses particularly on structured products, such as CLOs and other asset-backed securitisations, commodities, utilities, marketplace lending and other alternative asset-class financings, as well as on repackagings and other programme issuers.

Maples and Calder has more than 1,600 staff and offices in Bermuda, Boston, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Delaware, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Montreal, the Netherlands, New York, San Francisco and Singapore.

Photo (l-r): Callaghan Kennedy, managing partner Nicholas Butcher, Robin McDonnell and Alan O’Sullivan.