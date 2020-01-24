New Partners And Promotions At DWF

24 Jan 2020 | 11.45 am

Global law firm DWF has added three lawyers to its headcount at its Dublin office, while two staff have been promoted to senior positions.

Four of the appointments are at partner level, with Fergus Hennessy, Ruairí MacCumhaill and Daniel Scanlon joining the firm and Edon Byrnes rising in the ranks, while Jayne Mannion has been promoted to senior claims adjuster.

Executive partner Eimear Collins said: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to further enhance our expertise and capabilities in our key sectors, including insurance, banking and corporate. Each of these individuals bring experience and ambitions which will enable us to extend our reach in Ireland and beyond.”

DWF says that its Connected Services division is “unique”, an international claims administration service operating in the commercial liability claims marketplace. The firm said Jayne Mannion (pictured) “will support DWF clients in the proactive resolution of claims emanating from professional liability, general liability, property, motor and auto liability, directors and officers, legal expenses, financial institutions and contractors”.

Fergus Hennessy joins DWF from ByrneWallace as a partner in the real estate team. He has over 14 years’ experience acting for clients on all aspects of commercial real estate.

Daniel Scanlon becomes a partner in the insurance team, joining from Kennedy’s where he had been a partner for three years and advised insurance companies on claims and disputes with a particular focus on professional negligence claims within the construction and financial services sectors.

Ruairí MacCumhaill joins the banking and finance team from William Fry, and specialises primarily in acquisition, development and real estate finance including project finance, as well as loan sales, financial regulation and general corporate banking.

Edon Byrnes becomes a partner in the corporate team after more than 15 years’ providing commercial advice to businesses ranging from SMEs to large corporates. He advises on private equity backed transactions, mergers and acquisitions, renewable energy, corporate restructuring and financing.