New Partner Appointed At Mason Hayes & Curran

16 Aug 2018 | 08.55 am

Law firm Mason Hayes & Curran has announced the appointment of Michael Madden as a partner in its Competition & Antitrust team.

Madden has almost 20 years’ experience in the field of economic regulation. He advises clients on state aid, antitrust and merger control and has particular expertise in the areas of telecommunications and broadcasting regulation.

Prior to joining the firm, Madden worked with the communications regulator, the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg).

Since joining the firm, Madden has worked with ComReg on various spectrum auctions. He also advised Virgin Media on its acquisitions of TV3 and UTV Ireland and has advised on merger notifications to the European Commission, including ABP Group/Fane Valley Group/Slaney Foods, and McKesson/UDG Healthcare.

Niall Collins, Head of Competition & Antitrust, commented: “Michael’s extensive industry experience and track record of dealing with complex regulatory and merger control matters in particular mean he is ideally placed to deliver strategic, commercial advice both quickly and clearly.”

UCD graduate Madden added: “I am delighted to join the partnership and continue the great work of our market-leading team, further building on what has already been a very successful year for the practice.”

Photo: Michael Madden (right) with Niall Collins