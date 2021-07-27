NoCo Partnership To Provide More Remote Working Hubs

27 Jul 2021 | 12.56 pm

Hybrid workspace network NoCo has unveiled a new strategic partnership with The National Association of Community Enterprise Centres (NACEC) that will increase NoCo’s nationwide network to over 350 locations.

The National Association of Community Enterprise Centres’s primary role is to support and develop community enterprise on a national basis. They provide physical space in over 250 locations nationwide for entrepreneurs, start-ups, scaling companies, SMEs and small scale FDI. NACEC members currently host over 1,800 businesses and support more than 5,500 jobs.

Under the terms of the partnership, NoCo will offer access to the more than 250 NACEC centres and hubs supported by Enterprise Ireland.

NoCo’s service enables companies of any scale or size to access a network of ‘close to home’ workspaces across Ireland via one membership, one monthly invoice and one point of contact.

Member companies have the option of utilising open or shared workspaces in any of the locations on the network nationwide or they can have their own bespoke dedicated office network created for them.

As companies begin to gradually return to the office environment, NoCo believes companies can use its network to implement their hybrid working strategies. NoCo is already seeing demand from large companies such as telecommunications firm Welltel and managed legal solutions provider Johnson Hana.

NoCo co-founder Frankie McSwiney said: “As the return to workplaces approaches, it’s important that all employers consider long-term hybrid workspace network options for their staff. I’m looking forward to seeing the results of working alongside NACEC as our core objectives of providing workplace opportunities for companies at both community and national levels are aligned.”

Co-founder and Chairperson of NACEC Gary O’Meara added: “Remote working has the potential to bring economic, social and environmental benefits to communities right across Ireland. Talent will vote with their feet and companies like NoCo will grow this pipeline of talent into local communities through their ever-expanding partnership of hub locations.”

Pictured (l-r): Gary O’Meara, co-founder and chairman of NACEC, NoCo cofounders Frankie McSwiney and Brian Moran