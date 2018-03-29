New Mortgage Lending Platform Launched

29 Mar 2018 | 11.05 am

Mortgage Brain Ireland is to integrate a new mortgage lending platform into its existing Mortgage Trading Exchange (MTE), following a partnership deal with fintech specialist Mutual Vision Technology. The lending platform is aimed at mortgage advisors in the Republic.

MTE and Mutual Vision’s core solution will be integrated, with the aim of allowing lenders to achieve a wide broker distribution and a faster time to market. The joint platform will enable lenders to originate new loans through brokers and manage the underwriting and loan servicing in one end-to-end solution, says Mortgage Brain.

Mortgage Brain managing director Michael Quinn (pictured) said: “It will be great to expand our product offering along the value chain and provide an integrated end to end platform to both bank and non-bank customers. We look forward to working with Mutual Vision to bring more affordable innovation into Ireland and find new ways to overcome IT legacy issues which tend to hinder innovation.”

Mutual Vision chief executive George Webb added: “Mortgage Brain Ireland is the most used and preferred electronic trading software in the UK and Irish markets. Their Mortgage Trading Exchange allows brokers to do business with lenders electronically and all from one place — the broker’s own desktop. The deep distribution capability in Ireland means that a lender can access the broker market very quickly and ramp-up loan volume.”

More than 140 broker companies with over 300 individual mortgage advisors use the MTE software, with more than two million transactions processed by MTE in the UK and Ireland since its launch. The system provides a single point of integration to all lender platforms, says the company, and savings stem from the fact that lenders need only integrate MTE once to their back office, rather than having to build and maintain multiple bridges to the systems of different broking firms.

Mutual Vision provides technological innovation to building societies and small banks. Its loans and savings software provides supports business expansion and all key transactions in the branch, back office and online. The company does business with over 50% of the building society sector, it says.