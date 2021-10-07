New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Arrives In Showrooms

07 Oct 2021 | 04.16 pm

The all new Mercedes-Benz C-Class has arrived in Ireland and can now be seen in dealer showrooms.

The company says the range has an array of specifications, safety and comfort features drawn from the recently introduced S-Class.

Priced from €53,350 for the C180 petrol version, the C-Class range comprises five petrol and three diesels, in saloon and estate models, all with four-cylinder, turbocharged engines and 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

Petrol models are: C180 (1496cc/Nm 250 torque), C200 and C200 4MATIC (1496cc /Nm 300), C300 and C300 4MATIC (1999cc/Nm 400).

Diesel models are: C200 d (1951cc/Nm 380), C220 d (1992cc/Nm 440), and C300 d (1992cc/Nm 550). Plug-in hybrid versions with an electric range of around 100 kilometres will follow.

Longer and wider, the saloon and estate models are considerably larger than before, with a 25mm longer wheelbase aimed at increasing passenger comfort.

Beneath the retractable cover in estate versions, height and length of the load compartment have increased to boost capacity by 30 litres to 1510 litres, aided by 40:20:40 split folding rear backrests with push button operation. Electronic tailgate operation is standard on estates.

Three New Colours

In front, all models feature a central star with louvres whose design varies slightly from base model to the AMG Line version with its diamond pattern grille. Three new colours have been added – Spectral Blue, High-Tech Silver and Opalite White.

Inside, focal points include a leather-covered dashboard with nappa-look belt-lines, and new brown and black toned veneers. Front and rear space has been increased too, the company says, with greater elbow, rear head and knee room.

Driver comfort and safety features include distance assist, steering assist, lane keeping assist, improved surround sensors, emergency braking functions, and a feature that can detect and raise the body height in anticipation of an impending collision.