New MD At Korn Ferry Ireland

25 Sep 2020 | 08.08 am

Organisation consultants Korn Ferry Ireland have appointed Bob Casey as managing director and have added three senior client partners to the team.

Former pro rugby player Casey has perviously himself been a senior client partner with the firm, following stints as chief executive of London Irish Rugby club and waste-to-energy company Powerday.

Korn Ferry, which has c.8,000 employees in 54 countries, advises several of Ireland’s largest domestic and multinational companies on their talent and organisational strategies. Its Irish office opened in 2017 and now employs 40 people.

The three new senior client partners are Sandra Thorpe, Jenny Smyth, and David Phelan.

Thorpe will be head of organisation strategy, having previously been corporate development director for Cairn Homes. Smyth will lead strategy and reward, and Phelan will head technology and life sciences .

Casey said: “We have added some top senior talent to our leadership team, and I am really looking forward to working with them to deliver top-class results for some of Ireland’s largest domestic and multinational companies. My focus will be to continue the successful growth of the business and to use my experience to guide our talented team to help our clients capitalise on the opportunities ahead.”

Senior client partner John Harty has been promoted to lead several global client accounts while continuing in his existing role of leading the financial services division, while Stephen Boylan has been promoted to lead global life sciences.

Photo (l-r): Sandra Thorpe, David Phelan, Jenny Smyth, and Bob Casey. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)