New Look Business Post This Sunday

21 Nov 2019 | 11.23 am

The rebranded Business Post will launch new look print and digital products on Sunday November 24, almost 30 years to the day after the newspaper was launched.

The newspaper publisher is now styled Business Post Media Group. The company says that significant investment in a new central technology platform is designed to deliver a multimedia operating model.

Overseeing the change is Colm O’Reilly (pictured), an executive with the title’s owner, Kilcullen Kapital, who was installed as the newspaper company CEO last May.

O’Reilly, an accountant, joined Kilcullen Kapital in 2015, and his previous experience spanned the hotel, pubs, drinks and tech sectors. When Kilcullen Kapital, led by Enda O’Coineen, acquired the Sunday Business Post from Key Capital in 2018, O’Reilly was the main cheerleader for the deal.

“With the Business Post I saw a fantastic opportunity,” says O’Reilly. “The brand has 30 years of heritage and a very loyal readership for a niche product that focuses on business, politics and current affairs. In industries that are challenged, it’s often the niche brands that survive the best.”

The paywall BusinessPost.ie website has been revamped, underpinned by a new integrated IT platform to smooth the workflow.

According to O’Reilly: “CI Studios have refreshed the brand to reflect the move to digital and the 365 nature of media. Our strategy is to be relevant to a growing audience by being the ‘category buster’ in our sector, delivering premium, trusted, differentiated content and innovative commercial solutions.”

Allied to investment in the newspaper and digital channel, BPMG has been investing in the events side of the business, acquiring event organiser iQuest, fit-out company Hospitality Expo, and taking a stake in Digital DNA, Northern Ireland’s equivalent of the Web Summit.

BPMG has also invested in Tribe101 and Speakers Bureau, and recently acquired magazine titles Irish Tatler, Food & Wine and Auto Ireland from Irish Studio. As part of this transaction, the US company has become a BPMG shareholder.

According to O’Reilly: “Our goal is to develop a highly engaged domestic and international community of business professionals interested in Irish business and loyal to our brand.

“We have invested heavily in our journalism team and as a weekly we have the time to go deeper and analyse a story from different perspectives. As a group we have also invested in technology to mirror changes in consumer behaviour and can build stories in different ways. We are very excited about the future of the Business Post Media Group and its potential to deliver stories across multiple platforms.”