New Lobby Group To Save Restaurants

06 May 2020 | 01.19 pm

Industry professionals have joined forces with restaurants large and small across the country, to come up with a plan to support the restaurant industry during “the gravest crisis it has ever faced”.

The Save Our Restaurant Coalition is presenting their plan to government and political parties over the coming days.

“Restaurants and cafes across the country have realised that returning to normal will take a very long time,” said coalition member David Maxwell of Boojum. “It may take two years or until a Covid vaccine is developed before we can expect normal trade to resume. Restaurants simply can’t survive on 50% of their normal sales.”

SORC’s plan calls for direct grants towards fixed costs, directing the banks to deal with debt sensitively, and a continuation of the employment supports.

“There are 80,000 families affected by this in the restaurant industry alone. Shuttered storefronts in towns and villages, and small and large businesses, built with sweat and passion, which will go to the wall if we don’t do something,” said Maxwell.

SME Recovery Plan

A group of stakeholders under the rubric of SME Recovery Plan has called for dialogue with the next government to shape a fully comprehensive plan to ensure the recovery of the SME sector.

The SME Recovery Plan group is calling for measures to reverse the current surge in unemployment, capitalise small businesses to support a post-COVID economic recovery and tax revenues to pay for general government services.

Group member John Moran, who was in charge of the Department of Finance a decade ago, stated: “Government action must recognise three core principles in handling this crisis: 1) That SME’s are vital to our social fabric 2) SMEs need a bailout with a compensation fund and enhanced liquidity supports, and 3) SME’s need a post crisis boost to demand.

“People have called for liquidity to be provided for viable businesses,” Moran added. “Government has responded with increasingly scaled measures to help businesses cashflows. While commendable, this adaptive approach now needs to be replaced by the next government with an approach that is comprehensive in scale and design. It must accept that equitable distribution of compensation for losses must form part of the plan.”

• Download National Small Business Recovery Plan

Moran’s call was echoed by the Irish Hotels Federation. Elaina Fitzgerald Kane (pictured), president of the IHF, stated: “We are now in a fight for survival as an industry, with thousands of businesses facing a catastrophic outlook unless the required supports are provided without further delay. Over 90% of hotels have been closed since March yet 50 days later there are still no sector specific supports designed to address the unique challenges we face.

“We are calling on the government to introduce a zero Tourism VAT rate for 12 months, a waiver on local authority rates and charges until the impact of Covid-19 restrictions has abated and for a minimum of 12 months, as well as targeted liquidity measures to provide working capital for tourism businesses to survive and restart.

“We are also asking for a continuation of the job subsidy scheme so that businesses can keep their teams together and supported financially until businesses have recovered,” she added.

Elsewhere, Ireland’s 1,900 community pharmacies say they are struggling to cope with soaring costs and falling revenues.

An Irish Pharmacy Union survey of 430 pharmacies found that retail sales in pharmacies have declined by an average of 36% across the sector. At the same time, pharmacies have had to invest in new physical infrastructure to combat Covid-19 infection.

One in five pharmacies have laid off staff, while another two in five will be forced to so in the next two to three months. A quarter of pharmacies have reached their credit limit with medicine wholesalers, impacting their ability to purchase further supplies, while many more have had to defer payments to creditors, restructure loans, or expand overdraft facilities.