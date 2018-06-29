New Law Firm Targets Medical Negligence

29 Jun 2018 | 10.20 am

Two medical litigation specialists have set up a new boutique law firm to practice solely in the area of medical negligence and other professional and complex negligence litigation.

Michael Boylan and Gillian O’Connor (pictured) have branded the practice Michael Boylan Litigation Law. They believe that there’s a gap in the market for specialist advice and support for plaintiffs.

“People are facing increasing difficulties when it comes to securing affordable and timely legal redress for medical negligence and malpractice and must have fairer access to justice,” said Boylan. “They are faced with ever more complex legislation and legal regulation as well as the extensive resources and deep pockets of large organisations.”

Boylan previously served as a member of the President of the High Court’s working party on periodic payments and medical negligence reform, and has specialised in medical litigation for more than 30 years, particularly in the area of birth injury.

He handled the first successful case brought against an Irish maternity hospital consultant obstetrician, for brain damage as a result of a mismanaged labour.

Gillian O’Connor has been a practising litigation solicitor for more than 30 years, and ran her own private practice for more than a decade, specialising in defending medical negligence actions against various health boards. Before joining the new practice, she was a partner in a law firm dealing exclusively with plaintiff medical negligence claims.