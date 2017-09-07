New KBC App Fast Tracks Account Openings

07 Sep 2017 | 03.02 pm

KBC Bank Ireland has launched a new mobile app that allows customers to open, activate and use their bank account at any time, within five minutes.

The novel app is the latest product to emerge from KBC’s Innovation Hub in Dublin, where digital solutions are being created and tested for customers in Ireland and for rollout across other KBC markets in Central Europe.

Available for Apple and Android devices, the KBC app requires users, once they’ve downloaded it, to enter their name, mobile number, date of birth and mother’s maiden name. KBC then texts the user activation/security codes.

Users are also required to take a photo of their driving license, as well as a selfie. Once personal details and legal questions are green-lighted, the user can complete the process by adding their digital debit card to Apple or Android Pay.

Once the account is open, KBC immediately sends a digital debit card to the customer’s phone. The app prompts the addition of the debit card instantly to the user’s digital wallet, meaning that Apple or Android Pay is ready to use with the account immediately.

As part of the app launch promotion, KBC is giving €5 to every new current account opened via the app that will be available to spend immediately.

Eddie Dillon (pictured), director of innovation in KBC Bank Ireland, said that the app removes the perceived hassle, paperwork and time involved in opening a new bank account.

“We have co-designed this new capability with Irish consumers and are confident it represents a new market standard in personalised digital banking. Consumers will be amazed at just how quick and easy it is to use,” he added. “Using KBC’s open IT platform meant we could collaborate with fintech partners to finesse different elements of the app.”

The bank, which already facilitates Apple Pay and Android Pay, is also planning to be the first bank in Ireland to offer payments via Fitbit. KBC said that 78,000 customer payments were made via Android Pay and Apple Pay in the first half of the year alone, with six out of 10 KBC current accounts now opened via digital channels.