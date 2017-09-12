New Jobs Platform For Remote Working

12 Sep 2017 | 03.38 pm

Vanessa Tierney and Ben Wainwright have launched Abodoo, a jobs platform for people who want a career from home. The site is now accepting registrations from employers and people seeking to work from home.

According to Tierney: “The first roles to go remote were freelancing and self-employed. Now it’s time for permanent careers to become more flexible. There are three main variations of remote working, the first being fully home-based, the second a hybrid model of home and office, or the third working from a hub which is an open office with hot desks as and when you need them.

“There have been many successful hubs established around Ireland so employees don’t have to drive into traffic to do their jobs. Abodoo caters for all variations of remote jobs that a company will upload.”

Tierney added that technological advancements have unlocked the potential for people to establish quality careers while working from home. “Thanks to high-speed broadband, cloud computing, screen-sharing, video-calling and instant messaging, it’s easy for employees to work effectively from home and to keep in touch with the rest of their team. This wouldn’t have been possible 10 or 20 years ago,” she said.

Open Eir is supporting the new venture. “We are keen to help people take full advantage of the potential that our connectivity brings,” said sales director Orlagh Nevin. “Any business or initiative supporting the vision of working and living where you want is a company we want to support.”

Employers and those seeking remote-working careers can register now on the Abodoo website.

Photo: Abodoo co-founder Vanessa Tierney (centre), with open eir sales director Orlagh Nevin and Shane Nolan, Head of IDA’s Content, Consumer and Business Services Group. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)