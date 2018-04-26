Jameson Cask Strength Will Set You Back €240

26 Apr 2018 | 10.18 am

Irish Distillers has introduced a new whiskey, a 55% ABV 18-year-old called Jameson Bow Street 18 Years Cask Strength, which has spent the final six to 12 months of its maturation in the Maturation House at the Jameson Distillery in Dublin.

It’s the first time since 1975 that any of the Jameson brand’s whiskeys has been casked and matured in their home town, Dublin. The cask-strength spirit first spent 18 years in a collection of bourbon and sherry casks after production at the Midleton Distillery in Cork, and the blend of pot still and grain whiskeys was then taken to Bow Street, where it was married together and re-casked in first-fill ex-bourbon American oak barrels for its final lap before bottling.

The new whiskey will be the Jameson brand’s flagship premium whiskey — and its doesn’t come cheap. The first batch is presented at 55.3% ABV without the use of chill filtration and will be available from July 2018 at €240 a bottle.

Midleton Distillery master blender Billy Leighton said: “I’ve long had the unique luxury of being able to taste Jameson straight from the barrel at cask strength. With this first ever global launch of a cask strength Jameson, I’m thrilled that Irish whiskey fans can now experience the full intensity of our whiskey or add a few drops of water to enjoy it at their own preferred strength.

“As a tribute to John Jameson’s distilling legacy in Smithfield, we’ve introduced some methods that would have been employed in days past. The final maturation period in Bow Street is our nod to the traditional ‘marrying’ method. We’ve put our own Jameson stamp on it by using first-fill bourbon barrels, whereas the traditional approach would be to use casks multiple times. I like to think of the whiskey getting engaged in Midleton and then married in Dublin!”

Irish Distillers has thrown open the doors of the Bow Street maturation rooms, with international marketing director Simon Fay remarking: “For years, Jameson fans have been asking for a permanent cask strength expression of Jameson 18 Years. Consumers are looking for increased choice in style and quality in Irish whiskey and Jameson, as the category leader, is committed to satisfying this appetite. Consumers are increasingly looking for brand experiences. Now consumers will be able to experience the sounds, smells and aura of a functioning maturation room, in the heart of Dublin.”

Leighton’s tasting notes describe the whiskey’s nose as having a “rich wood-driven influence with deep toffee notes and spice”, while the taste involves “toffee and oak, consistent with hints of leather and vanilla along with a subtle sherry nuttiness.” The finish, he adds, is “long and full, with the sweet toffee notes slowly fading while the toasted oak and spice linger throughout until the very end”.

Photo: Master distiller Brian Nation (left) with IDL archivist Carol Quinn and Billy Leighton. (Pic. Robbie Reynolds)