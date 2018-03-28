28 Mar 2018 | 10.29 am

New Ireland Assurance paid out a record €111 million in protection claims were last year. These included life cover payments of over €70.5m, specified illness claims of over €28m and income protection claims of over €11m.

The average claim by individuals for life cover was €51,358 in 2017, with 63% of claims related to men. Cancer was still the biggest cause of claims for life cover (38%), heart-related claims experienced a slight increase from 14% to 17% in 2017.

The average claim by individuals for specified illness in 2017 was €73,299, compared with €69,898 in 2016. Some 58% of claims related to men and the average age of claimants was just 51, with the youngest being 25 years old. Cancer-related illness claims accounted for over half (56%) of specified illness claims, while heart-related claims account for one-fifth (21%).

Almost one-third (29%) of income protection claims were related to mental illness, with a smaller proportion (22%) related to musculoskeletal issues and one in five (20%) related to cancer. Over two-thirds (71%) of new claims for income protection were made by women last year.

David Hennessy, head of claims for New Ireland, noted that his firm recorded an increased amount of terminal illness claims in 2017. “We expect to see many more, as knowledge and awareness of this important policy feature becomes better known.

“Insurance companies are here to pay valid claims and support people at the most vulnerable points in their lifetime. In 1918, we paid out £213 and 9d in claims, and in 2017 we paid 4,434 claims to customers and their families, amounting to a record €111,326,961.”