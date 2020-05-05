New Hygiene Cert For Virus-Free Businesses

05 May 2020 | 10.06 am

The Food Safety Company has launched new certification to validate hygiene standards in businesses operating in the hospitality and care sectors.

The Hygiene Assured certification is designed with hotels, restaurants, cafés and other such businesses in mind. It is hoped that the certification will facilitate the reopening of businesses across Ireland that are currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similar to arrangements being introduced across Europe to rebuild hospitality and tourism industries, the certification aims to provide reassurance for customers, staff and regulatory authorities.

“Businesses across the hospitality industry have been hugely impacted by the pandemic,” said Mary Daly, managing director of the Food Safety Company. “With the hope of returning to a level of normality, the new certification will reassure customers that along with government guidelines, extra measures have been undertaken to ensure that businesses are operating to the highest level of hygiene standard.

“Cleaning is a key control in the prevention of the virus and pathogenic bacteria, and the Hygiene Assured certification will provide reassurance and alleviate customers fear and concerns during these difficult times.”

Achieving the Hygiene Assured certification involves a five-step process, including a full review and hospital-grade training. The process also requires an audit to ensure correct implementation of cleaning practices and micro-analysis testing to provide scientific evidence that an area is infection free.

The Food Safety Company said that regular re-auditing and micro-testing will be required to ensure that certified companies are maintaining standards.

The first Hygiene Assured certification was awarded to the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin at the end of April. Guy Thompson, the hotel’s general manager, said that the business has engaged with The Food Safety Company for many years to maintain food safety standards.

“Now, we need to reassure our customers and staff that our hotel is spotlessly clean and safe on an ongoing basis through regular audits, training and swab analysis. This will give us complete peace of mind as we welcome guests and staff once again.”

Mary Daly added that the pandemic has highlighted the need for stringent hygiene controls in society. “We hope that by providing business owners with evidence to show that they are infection free, they in turn can provide peace of mind and reassurance to their own customers.”

Photo: Syed Rizvi (left), hotel manager in Castleknock Hotel, and head chef Arder Christie with Roisin Corrigan, The Food Safety Company (Credit: Fennell Photography)