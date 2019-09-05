New Houses Built In Mount Merrion Shock

05 Sep 2019 | 08.26 am

Ten new houses have gone on sale in Mount Merrion in south county Dublin on the site of what used to be landed gentry stables.

The Stables development is situated on The Rise and consists of seven houses in the original stables and three mews properties.

The Centurion Homes development comprises 2 and 3-bedroom homes, ranging in size from 1260 to 1950 square feet. Parking for two cars within the courtyard gardens will be provided for each home and there’s a separate bike store.

Prices for the 2-bedroom stable houses start at €700,000, and €875,000 for the the 3-beds. Prices for the 2-bedroom mews houses start at €870,000.

Developer Texel Properties Ltd, led by directors Mark Leonard and Noel Barry, describe their philosophy as building houses that people remember. According to the company: “We offer a type of home with a quality and finish that, when we began the first of our projects, we felt was lacking in the property market.

“We build thoughtful homes. We take time and consider those who might live in our houses and how they could best use the space. The layout and design is paramount to us. This, partnered with thought-out finishes, efficiency and a lasting quality, sets our houses apart from the rest. We feel that in investing in our homes, our clients are buying into an enriched lifestyle.”

Texel Properties/Centurion Homes says it’s a family business coming from a background of carpentry and finance. “We fused our skills together in the common quest to create a legacy of well-built houses in our home counties of Cork and Dublin. Over the years we have carefully curated a loyal team, combining a myriad of skillsets in every area of construction and design.”

The company’s activities are funded by Bank of Ireland.