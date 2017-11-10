10 Nov 2017 | 10.06 am

A new 80-page book extolling the merits of Kinsale is hoping to draw businesses down to the Cork town. Called Doing Business in Kinsale, the idea for the book came from Cormac Fitzgerald, managing director of Fitzgerald & Partners accountancy firm in Kinsale.

“We wanted to create a guide to promote Kinsale to a wide yet targeted audience of key investors, influencers, entrepreneurs or expatriates looking for the ideal location to live, relocate or to develop a business. Kinsale offers a great quality of life, a vibrant business community and is only 20 minutes being from Cork city, Cork airport and the motorway network,” said Fitzgerald.

The guide features contributions and articles from various commentators, businesspeople and politicians, among them economist Jim Power and Niall MacCarthy, CEO of Cork Airport. Help with the design and compilation of the book was provided by Star Creative (part of The Southern Star group).

Guest at book’s launch recently included Colm Crowley, head of RTE Cork, as well as local senators and politicians, among them Minister Simon Coveney. Doing Business in Kinsale is available in hard copy and as a digital edition, which can be downloaded for free as a PDF. It is being promoted on social media and via a targeted mailing campaign to key CEOs and business leaders in the UK and overseas.

Photo: Cormac Fitzgerald (left); Sean Mahon, Star Creative, and Minister Simon Coveney (Pic: John Allen)