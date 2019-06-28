New Guide Explains Data Science

28 Jun 2019 | 09.02 am

The ‘data revolution’ involves complex and important predictions, so assessing the quality of data analysis gains in importance, according to Sense about Science.

The British NGO that challenges the misrepresentation of science and evidence in public life has published a new guide to help the public, journalists, politicians and decision-makers weigh up questions about data science accurately.

According to the organisation, large, detailed datasets and complex algorithms allow us to make predictions on anything from football results to who is likely to commit a crime. But it asks: “How equipped are we to question the quality of data analysis here, and the weight it can bear?”

Sense about Science says there are three fundamental questions when it comes to any set of data being examined:

Where does it come from? What is being assumed? Can it bear the weight being put on it?

Its guide, introduced at TCD in Dublin in association with the International Network for Government Science Advice and science publisher Elsevier, helps answer these basic questions. The publication can be downloaded here.

INGSA chairman Peter Gluckman said: “Big data is playing an increasingly important role in decision-making in both the public and private sector. But ‘data’ and ‘information’ are not synonymous, for data must be interpreted, allowing many opportunities for biases and error to be incorporated.

“The appropriate use of big data will require both the generators and users of big data to understand not only its potential but also its limitations. “INGSA is delighted to have assisted in the development of this guide, which marks the start of a much-needed conversation about the capabilities and quality of data science.”

TCD professor Mark Ferguson, chief scientific adviser to the government, commented: “We are living in a digital age and data permeates all aspects of our society and economy. We all use data to make decisions – in some cases these can be simple whilst others are very complex.

“These include the impact of climate change, developing new drugs and treatments, managing health and education, developing appropriate social policies, etc. In this complex environment, it is good for everyone to consider the origin, quality and limitations of the data and the analyses applied to such data. This brief guide aims to help the public understand the key issues so that they can interrogate, question and understand any data or data analysis.”

Photo (l-r): Dr Brad Fenwick of Elsevier, Peter Gluckman, Tracey Brown of Sense about Science and Mark Ferguson. (Pic: Jason Clarke Photography)