New Grant For Hiring Key Managers

12 Mar 2020 | 02.03 pm

Enterprise Ireland has introduced a new employment grant worth up to €50,000, aimed at increasing the the number of women in managerial roles.

The taxpayer funding will be available only to Enterprise Ireland client companies. The agency stated: “While the grant will be available for both women and men key managers, it is expected to attract more women into senior management roles.”

The Part-time Key Manager grant will cover up to 50% of eligible salary costs for any new senior manager playing a ‘significant strategic role in the future growth’ of the company. It is intended to encourage businesses to take positive steps to attract talent at a senior level.

Examples of key manager positions include chief financial officer, chief technical officer, R&D manager and production manager.

Entrepreneurship manager Sheelagh Daly justified the sex discrimination on the basis that international research demonstrates that companies with gender diversity in decision making and leadership positions perform better.

“Secondly, we know that people who have senior management experience are more likely to see an opportunity for an innovative new enterprise, and are more likely to have the confidence and capability to do something about that opportunity, as well as having a network of connections to support the realisation of the opportunity, including better access to finance,” she added.

“Put simply, greater gender diversity in senior roles means better businesses and more entrepreneurs.”

New hires cannot replace an existing position. The maximum annual salary cost to be supported is €100,000, excluding employer PRSI, bonuses or commissions.

Funding cannot be provided for a key manager where the activities are directly linked to certain export-related activities such as sales and marketing.

Applications are now open and full details are available here.