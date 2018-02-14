New Google MarketFinder Assists Overseas Sales

14 Feb 2018 | 11.49 am

Google has introduced a a new tool called MarketFinder to help businesses identify new customers and increase their online export sales.

The tool is aimed at SMEs who wish to find out about all the factors involved in overseas markets, such as buying trends, export legalities, and payment options in those countries.

Google says the free Market Finder will assist businesses identify new markets and customers to grow export sales online. It offers guides, videos, and tips to make it as easy as possible for businesses to take the first steps into the export market.

There are three steps to the process:

Finding the best markets for your business

Once you enter your website into the Market Finder tool, it will suggest which export markets are best for your product or service. It shows the number of monthly Google searches for your product as well as a potential market’s gross domestic product. Market Finder analyses consumer internet use, demographics and disposable income, giving clear indicators and valuable insights into a market’s growth potential. Preparing your business for a global market

Market Finder sets you up for international success by getting you export-ready. Localisation tools, guides and tips show how to communicate effectively to a new market, whether it’s language, customs or preferred payment methods. Logistics resources outline the rules of international delivery and transport to your chosen market. Payment guides explore the many payment options available, and pinpoint which ones are best for each market. Getting your business in front of customers

Market Finder provides training resources on digital marketing to ensure that users looking for your business can find it. For instance, it shows how to create AdWords campaigns that are effective and geared to your chosen market through a series of accessible case studies, guides and videos.

Google Ireland VP Fionnuala Meehan said: “Market Finder is a key tool to help Irish entrepreneurs grow their business internationally. We’re seeing a real hunger for the skills to look for new customers and new markets, particularly in the wake of Brexit. With 3.7 billion people online around the globe, every business, no matter how small, should be going digital to reach new customers around the world. Market Finder makes it as easy as possible for businesses to take the first steps.”

She referenced McElhinney’s department store in Ballybofey, Donegal, which has been in business since 1971 and has faced many challenges, including customers travelling into Northern Ireland to shop. In recent years, McElhinney’s has invested heavily in its digital presence.

General manager Martin McElhinney said: “Today over a third of our sales are to customers abroad and we’re exporting to over 65 countries. This is phenomenal for a family business based in the north-west of Ireland and shows what is possible. Expanding our digital presence has made our business more sustainable. It’s not just about exporting, being online is also driving in-store sales, with customers regularly requesting items they have seen online, in-store.”