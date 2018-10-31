New Funding For Online Retailers

31 Oct 2018 | 01.05 pm

Enterprise Ireland has €1,250,000 it wants to distribute to online retailers to help them accelerate e-commerce activity. Applications close on December 5.

The competitive call is promising matched funding of €10,000 to €25,000 to successful applicants. The purpose is to help online retailers enhance their online sales capabilities to increase competitiveness, and subsequently to scale their businesses in international markets.

Business minister Heather Humphreys (pictured) said: “Many retailers are increasingly facing international competition on their own doorstep through the growth of online retailing. It is important therefore that we encourage sustained growth of the retail sector in Ireland by providing the mechanisms with which retailers can actively develop wider offerings online.

“The Online Retail Scheme is intended to enable Irish retailers to effectively compete with international companies, expand their reach overseas and develop a wider customer base overall, both at home and abroad.”

EI head of consumer Stephen Hughes added: “Ireland’s retail sector is a primary contributor to our economy, but it is under significant pressure, particularly from international competitors with the digital means to extend their reach to Irish consumers. By delivering the Online Retail Scheme, we intend to support Irish retailers to innovate and through innovation, to increase their competitiveness and enhance their online presence.”

Enterprise Ireland says that applicant companies must be an Irish-owned small or medium sized retail enterprise that has the potential to create jobs, generate growth in sales and internationalise their business. The business must also:

have an existing online presence (e.g. website or social media)

have a retail outlet and derive the majority of revenue from the retail outlet

Must employ at least 20 staff in the Republic of Ireland on a full-time equivalent basis.

More details of the scheme are available here. I